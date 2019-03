What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Art & Soul Music Festival, Live at the Lake with Walkin' Johnny, George Strait Tribute 'King George' at the Iron Horse Pub, Race Night at Wichita Speedway and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Thursday, June 22

LIVE MUSIC WITH HAZEL HOSTED BY GYPSY UNCORKED

Time: 5:00-9:00pm

LIVE AT THE LAKE

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: Free

AVENUE Q AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 6:30pm-12:00am | Price: $17-$35

Friday, June 23

LIVE MUSIC AND FREE HENNA PUBLIC BY GYPSY UNCORKED

Time: 5:00-11:00pm

RACE NIGHT AT WICHITA SPEEDWAY

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $12 General Admission

AVENUE Q AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 6:30pm-12:00am | Price: $17-$35

DISNEY'S ALICE IN WONDERLAND JR. PRESENTED BY WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $15

DARION RYAN ROBERTS LIVE & BIRTHDAY DRINKS AT FRANK & JOE'S COFFEE HOUSE

Time: 7:00-10:00pm

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT TO BENEFIT LOCAL CHARITIES

Time: 8:00-10:30pm | Price: Free

KING GEORGE AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00-11:45pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, June 24

ADULT LITERACY TUTOR TRAINING

Time: 9:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free

HARRY POTTER ESCAPE ROOM!

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

ANIMANIA WICHITA FALLS

Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $5-$60, kids 6 and under free

COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE AND HEALTH FAIR

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: $1

FIRST RESPONDERS BENEFIT AT SILVER DOLLAR SALOON

Time: 11:00am-11:45pm

ARTS FOR ALL MURAL

Time: 3:00-10:00pm

P.E.T.S. GARAGE SALE

Time: 1:45pm | Price: Free

ART & SOUL FESTIVAL

Time: 3:00-10:00pm | Price: $5, Kids 12 & under free

AVENUE Q AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 6:30pm-12:00am | Price: $17-$35

DISNEY'S ALICE IN WONDERLAND JR. PRESENTED BY WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $15

SCAVENGER HUNT AND S’MORES

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: Free

ANDY FRASCO & THE U.N. AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00-11:45pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Sunday, June 25

ANIMANIA WICHITA FALLS

Time: 10:00am-6:00pm | Price: $5-$60, kids 6 and under free

YOGA TO MUSIC BY PENN JOHNSON & THE LOST TRIBE

Time: 5:00-7:00pm | Price: $20

