What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The 'Live at the Lake' Concert Series featuring 11th Street Saints, Project Back to School, WFISD Fan Fest 2017, Cats at Wichita Theater and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, August 10 – Saturday, August 12.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, August 10

ANIMAL ADVENTURES: ALL ABOUT TEXAS BUTTERFLIES AT RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER

Time: 2:00-3:30pm | Price: Free for members, Included with General Admission

GLEN BACUS ART SHOW OPENING AT THE MAPLEWOOD

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: Free

SOUNDS OF SPEEDWAY: DAVE HALSTON AND THE LITTLE BIG BAND

Time: 6:15-10:00pm | Price: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

LIVE AT THE LAKE

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: Free

WFISD FAN FEST 2017- CANCELLED

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: Free

CATS AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 7:30-10:30pm | Price: Adults $24, Military $21, Students and Children $13

Friday, August 11

CATS AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 7:30-10:30pm | Price: Adults $24, Military $21, Students and Children $13

TEXEZ MUDD AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00pm-Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, August 12

PICK A PACK FULL OF SCHOOL SUPPLIES AND PRIZES

Time: 2pm-4pm | Price: FREE

CATS AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 7:30-10:30pm | Price: Adults $24, Military $21, Students and Children $13

CHET STEVENS AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00-11:00pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488