What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The 'Live at the Lake' Concert Series featuring 11th Street Saints, Project Back to School, WFISD Fan Fest 2017, Cats at Wichita Theater and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, August 10 – Saturday, August 12.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, August 10
AUGUST NETWORKING SESSION
Time: 10:30am
ANIMAL ADVENTURES: ALL ABOUT TEXAS BUTTERFLIES AT RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER
Time: 2:00-3:30pm | Price: Free for members, Included with General Admission
GLEN BACUS ART SHOW OPENING AT THE MAPLEWOOD
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: Free
SOUNDS OF SPEEDWAY: DAVE HALSTON AND THE LITTLE BIG BAND
Time: 6:15-10:00pm | Price: $20 in advance, $25 at the door
LIVE AT THE LAKE
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: Free
WFISD FAN FEST 2017- CANCELLED
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: Free
CATS AT THE WICHITA THEATRE
Time: 7:30-10:30pm | Price: Adults $24, Military $21, Students and Children $13
LIVE MUSIC WITH A SEJ MILES HOSTED BY GYPSY UNCORKED
Time: 8:00-10:00pm
Friday, August 11
DAVE ROBAIRE AT PARKWAY GRILL
Time: 7:00-9:30pm
CATS AT THE WICHITA THEATRE
Time: 7:30-10:30pm | Price: Adults $24, Military $21, Students and Children $13
TEXEZ MUDD AT THE IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 8:00pm-Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488
THE MARCH DIVIDE AT GYPSY UNCORKED
Time: 8:00-10:00pm
Saturday, August 12
PROJECT BACK TO SCHOOL
Time: 9:00am-Noon
PICK A PACK FULL OF SCHOOL SUPPLIES AND PRIZES
Time: 2pm-4pm | Price: FREE
CATS AT THE WICHITA THEATRE
Time: 7:30-10:30pm | Price: Adults $24, Military $21, Students and Children $13
CHET STEVENS AT THE IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 8:00-11:00pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
LIVE MUSIC WITH JOHNNY HOSTED BY GYPSY UNCORKED
Time: 8:00-10:00pm
AFTER THE BLAST HOSTED BY WICHITA RACEWAY PARK
Time: 9:00-11:00pm | Price: $15
