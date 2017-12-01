What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

A Christmas Story: The Musical, ElectriCritters, AC/DC tribute Back in Black at the Iron Horse Pub and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Friday, December 1 - Sunday, December 3.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Friday, December 1

MILLIGAN VAUGHAN PROJECT featuring MALFORD MILLIGAN and TYRONE VAUGHAN

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, December 2

37th Annual Wichita West VFD Winter Arts and Crafts Show

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Christmas in the Park

Time: 1:00-3:00pm | Price: Free

Sunday, December 3