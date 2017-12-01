What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
A Christmas Story: The Musical, ElectriCritters, AC/DC tribute Back in Black at the Iron Horse Pub and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Friday, December 1 - Sunday, December 3.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Friday, December 1
Browning Books Open House/Meet the Authors
Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free
Sylvia at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35
A Christmas Story: The Musical at Wichita Theatre
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $12-$24
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!
Time: 7:30-9:00pm | Price: $3-$7
MILLIGAN VAUGHAN PROJECT featuring MALFORD MILLIGAN and TYRONE VAUGHAN
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Saturday, December 2
MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run
Time: 8:30-10:30am | Price: $15-$25
Browning Books Open House/Meet the Authors
Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free
Holiday Themed Stained Glass Workshop
Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: $100
37th Annual Wichita West VFD Winter Arts and Crafts Show
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Christmas in the Park & Candy Cane Scramble
Time: 12:30-3:30pm | Price: Free
Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre – Nutcracker
Time: 1:00-7:00pm | Price: $15-$35
Fabric Collage Class @ The Kemp
Time: 1:00-4:00pm | Price: $25
Christmas in the Park
Time: 1:00-3:00pm | Price: Free
Sylvia at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35
Iowa Park Fire Departments Lighted Christmas Parade
Time: 7:00-9:00pm
A Christmas Story: The Musical at Wichita Theatre
Time: 7:30 | Price: $12-$24
BACK IN BLACK, a tribute to AC/DC with BLACK RIVER opening!
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Sunday, December 3
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!
Time: 2:30-3:30pm
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!