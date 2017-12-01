What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Dave Diamond

A Christmas Story: The Musical, ElectriCritters, AC/DC tribute Back in Black at the Iron Horse Pub and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Friday, December 1 - Sunday, December 3.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Friday, December 1

Santa House at the Kell House Museum
Time: 9:00am-8:00pm | Price: $2-$3

Browning Books Open House/Meet the Authors
Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights
Time: 5:30-10:00pm

The Polar Express
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5

ElectriCritters: A Lighted Christmas Display
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $1-$5

Sylvia at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!
Time: 7:30-9:00pm | Price: $3-$7

MILLIGAN VAUGHAN PROJECT featuring MALFORD MILLIGAN and TYRONE VAUGHAN
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, December 2

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run
Time: 8:30-10:30am | Price: $15-$25

Santa House at the Kell House Museum
Time: 9:00am-8:00pm | Price: $2-$3

Browning Books Open House/Meet the Authors
Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free

Holiday Themed Stained Glass Workshop
Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: $100

Christmas in the Park & Candy Cane Scramble
Time: 12:30-3:30pm | Price: Free

Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre – Nutcracker
Time: 1:00-7:00pm | Price: $15-$35

Fabric Collage Class @ The Kemp
Time: 1:00-4:00pm | Price: $25

Christmas in the Park
Time: 1:00-3:00pm | Price: Free

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights
Time: 5:30-10:00pm

The Polar Express
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5

ElectriCritters: A Lighted Christmas Display
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $1-$5

Sylvia at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35

BACK IN BLACK, a tribute to AC/DC with BLACK RIVER opening!
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Sunday, December 3

Santa House at the Kell House Museum
Time: 9:00am-8:00pm | Price: $2-$3

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights
Time: 5:30-10:00pm

The Polar Express
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5

ElectriCritters: A Lighted Christmas Display
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $1-$5

