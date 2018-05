The Texas Ranch Roundup, race night at the speedway, live music and more – it’s all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, August 17 – Saturday, August 19.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, August 17

62ND NATURAL GROCERS ANNIVERSARY

Time: 12pm-6pm | Price: FREE

Friday, August 18

TEXAS RANCH ROUNDUP

Time: 9am-10pm | Price: Friday: $15.00 All Upper Seats, Endzone $10.00 Adults, $5.00 Child / Saturday: $18.00 Upper, Endzone $12.00 Adult, $6.00 Child

LIVE MUSIC WITH RYAN ROBERTS AT GYPSY UNCORKED

Time: 5pm-10:30pm | Price: FREE

RACE NIGHT AT WICHITA SPEEDWAY

Time: 6pm-10pm | Price: $12 General Admission. $10 Seniors/Police/Fire. $8 kids 6-12. Free for 5 & under

Saturday, August 19

TEXAS RANCH ROUNDUP

Time: 9am-10pm | Price: Friday: $15.00 All Upper Seats, Endzone $10.00 Adults, $5.00 Child / Saturday: $18.00 Upper, Endzone $12.00 Adult, $6.00 Child

CLEAR THE SHELTER ADOPTION EVENT

Time: 10am-2pm | Price: FREE

MOVIES IN THE PARK

Time: 8:30pm-10:30pm | Price: FREE

Sunday, August 20