What’s Leaving Netflix: June 2018
You know the drill: Every month Netflix adds tons of new titles to their streaming library, and so must the great purge commence. Dozens of movies and shows expire from Netflix each month, entering a void from which they may or may not return. Bad news: Several of your favorite titles are leaving Netflix in June. Good news: Consider this your official head’s up — you have a few weeks or so to watch these before they disappear.
The most popular movie leaving Netflix in June is Captain America: Civil War, so if you want to relive Marvel’s epic battle before Thor: Ragnarok arrives next month, you might wanna get on that pretty soon. Other notable titles expiring next month include classics like Bonnie & Clyde and Men in Black, along with all eight seasons of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. Read on for the full list of moves and shows leaving Netflix in June:
June 1
50 First Dates
8 Mile
Gridiron Gang
J. Edgar
Men in Black
My Left Foot
Neerja
Out of the Dark
Princess Kaiulani
The Angry Birds Movie
The Brothers Grimm
The Spy Next Door
The Young Victoria
Training Day
Untraceable
Vice
What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy
While You Were Sleeping
June 2
Shark Men: Season 3
June 8
Grace of Monaco
June 9
The Trials of Muhammad Ali
June 10
Bonnie & Clyde
June 15
Drillbit Taylor
Naz & Maalik
The Giver
The Great Gatsby
Underdogs
June 16
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8
Backstreet Boys: Show ’Em What You’re Made Of
Curious George
Super
June 18
Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3
June 20
Cake
June 21
Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6
June 22
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
June 23
Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle
June 25
Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War
June 26
Alpha and Omega
June 29
Bad Grandpa
June 30
On Golden Pond