What’s Leaving Netflix: June 2018

You know the drill: Every month Netflix adds tons of new titles to their streaming library, and so must the great purge commence. Dozens of movies and shows expire from Netflix each month, entering a void from which they may or may not return. Bad news: Several of your favorite titles are leaving Netflix in June. Good news: Consider this your official head’s up — you have a few weeks or so to watch these before they disappear.

The most popular movie leaving Netflix in June is Captain America: Civil War, so if you want to relive Marvel’s epic battle before Thor: Ragnarok arrives next month, you might wanna get on that pretty soon. Other notable titles expiring next month include classics like Bonnie & Clyde and Men in Black, along with all eight seasons of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. Read on for the full list of moves and shows leaving Netflix in June:

June 1

50 First Dates

8 Mile

Gridiron Gang

J. Edgar

Men in Black

My Left Foot

Neerja

Out of the Dark

Princess Kaiulani

The Angry Birds Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Spy Next Door

The Young Victoria

Training Day

Untraceable

Vice

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

While You Were Sleeping

June 2

Shark Men: Season 3

June 8

Grace of Monaco

June 9

The Trials of Muhammad Ali

June 10

Bonnie & Clyde

June 15

Drillbit Taylor

Naz & Maalik

The Giver

The Great Gatsby

Underdogs

June 16

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8

Backstreet Boys: Show ’Em What You’re Made Of

Curious George

Super

June 18

Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3

June 20

Cake

June 21

Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6

June 22

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

June 23

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

June 25

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War

June 26

Alpha and Omega

June 29

Bad Grandpa

June 30