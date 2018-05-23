What’s New on Netflix: June 2018

Marvel

First things first: Yes, Thor: Ragnarok is coming to Netflix in June. But wait! There’s more! As with every month, Netflix is adding a ton of original features and shows to their streaming library — at this rate, it won’t be long before the service exclusively hosts Netflix Originals and nothing more. In the meantime, read on for what’s new on Netflix in June. (Spoiler alert: GLOW is back, babies!)

Next month’s highlights include the sophomore seasons of Luke Cage and GLOW, along with recent Disney hits Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Thor: Ragnarok — which you should enjoy while you can because Disney’s streaming deal with Netflix ends next year. June also brings a sequel series to The Staircase, the mother of all true crime documentary series. If you never watched its original run on Sundance, those episodes are also coming to Netflix (hurry up and watch so we can discuss the insane Owl Theory).

Here’s the full list of new additions coming to Netflix in June:

June 1

Assassination Games
Blue Jasmine
Busted! Season Finale – Netflix Original
Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
He Named Me Malala
Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
Just Friends
Miracle
National Treasure
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
November 13: Attack on Paris – Netflix Original
Outside In
Righteous Kill
Rumor Has It
Singularity
Taking Lives
Terms and Conditions May Apply
The Boy
The Covenant
The Departed
The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

June 2

The King’s Speech

June 3

The Break With Michelle Wolf (Streaming Every Sunday) – Netflix Original

June 5

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok

June 7

Hyori’s Bed and Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming every Thursday)
The Night Shift: Season 4

June 8

Alex Strangelove – Netflix Original Film
Ali’s Wedding – Netflix Original Film
Marcella: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Sense8: The Series Finale – Netflix Original
The Hollow – Netflix Original
The Staircase – Netflix Original
Treehouse Detectives – Netflix Original

June 9

Wynonna Earp: Season 2

June 10

Portlandia: Season 8

June 14

Cutie and the Boxer
Marlon: Season 1

June 15

La Hora Final
Lust Stories – Netflix Original Film
Maktub – Netflix Original Film
Set It Up – Netflix Original Film
Step Up 2: The Streets
Sunday’s Illness – Netflix Original Film
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
The Ranch: Part 5 – Netflix Original
True: Magical Friends – Netflix Original
True: Wonderful Wishes – Netflix Original
Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 6 – Netflix Original

June 16

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14
In Bruges

June 17

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5

June 18

Encerrados

June 19

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette – Netflix Original

June 22

Brain on Fire – Netflix Original Film
Cooking on High – Netflix Original
Derren Brown: Miracle – Netflix Original
Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Us and Them – Netflix Original Film

June 23

Disney’s Tarzan

June 24

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs) – Netflix Original Film

June 25

Hotel Transylvania: Season 1

June 26

Secret City – Netflix Original
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Kamua Bell: Private School Negro – Netflix Original

June 29

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits – Netflix Original
GLOW: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Harvey Street Kids – Netflix Original
Kiss Me First – Netflix Original
La Forêt – Netflix Original
La Pena Maxima
Nailed It!: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Paquita Salas: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Recovery Boys – Netflix Original
Tau – Netflix Original Film

June 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory – Netflix Original
Mohawk

