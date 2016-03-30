This guy had the kind of day we all dream about having if we ever appeared on Wheel of Fortune .

Robert Santoli won a staggering $76,000 in cash and prizes -- including a pair of cruises -- during last Friday's episode of the iconic game show, solving puzzles with ease and making minced meat of his helpless competition, who could only helplessly watch.

Santoli, 23, of Yorktown, N.Y. didn't necessarily just get lucky, either. He solved puzzles in all kinds of manners, including one with only one letter showing.

So, what was the secret to his amazing showing? Robert said he prepared after learning he'd be on an episode that was focused on water. "The instant I got my theme, I immediately came up with an ever-growing list of puzzles themed towards cruises, sailing, fish, boats -- anything on or in the water,” Santoli told TAPinto .

Hmm, maybe he could give this guy some pointers in how to play a solid game.