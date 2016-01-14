Wichita County Deputies Seize Large Amount of Marijuana on Hwy 287

At about 12:47 PM Wednesday afternoon, a Wichita County deputy made a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 287 and S.H. 25 just north of Electra.

Brandon Wade Greene (Wichita County Sheriff's Office)

12 pounds of marijuana was found in the car and the 24-year-old driver, Brandon Wade Greene of Oxford, California, was placed under arrest.

Greene was transferred to the Wichita County Detention Center and was charged with possession of marijuana over five pounds, under fifty pounds. His bond was set at $15,000.