Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Shares Intense Police Chase Mashup Video
Here’s a little something to get your adrenaline flowing.
The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office put together a mashup of patrol officers’ dashcam footage from several different police chases across Texoma.
It’s worth noting that not all of the chases happen at a high rate of speed, but judging from the clip, that doesn’t make a bit of difference. The tension is every bit as high regardless of speed and as a result, the video is NSFW for language.