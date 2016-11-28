Wichita County Woman Killed in House Fire

35-year-old Kristina Irwin lost her life last week when a fire completely destroyed her home on State Highway 79.

The fire, which has been traced to a bedroom space heater, began around 10:30p Friday night.

The Wichita East Volunteer Fire Department along with responders from Wichita Falls, Jolly, Cameron Gardens, and Wichita County arrived within minutes of the fire starting, but the house was already engulfed in flames.

Two of the other home's residents were able to get to safety, but firefighters were unable to enter the home and rescue Irwin.