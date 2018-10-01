Wichita Dome Unveiling at Nexus Square Set For Saturday Morning

A while back we told you about the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture’s Nexus Square idea for the big grassy area near the Attebury Grain Elevator. The general idea is to take a 12-acre grassy median area owned by the Texas Department of Transportation and use it for temporary public art displays where people can learn about our history and imagine the future of Wichita Falls. Well, things are beginning to happen and they’re unveiling their second display, the Wichita Dome , this Saturday.

The sculpture itself is inspired by the architecture of the Wichita Tribes whose ancestors lived in this area centuries ago and was designed by former Midwestern State University student Erick Zambrano with input and involvement from local artists Alexes Anguiano, Audra Lambert, and Ramona Stegal.

The Wichita Dome will be displayed on the East end of Nexus Square near the Attebury Grain Elevator and the public is invited to the unveiling this Saturday (October 6th) at 10:00 a.m. While you’re there you’ll have the opportunity to meet the artists involved with the Wichita Dome project and even create your own dome-inspired keychain.

Still have questions or want to know how to get involved? Just reach out to the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture at (940) 500-4453 or email info@wichitafallsarts.org.