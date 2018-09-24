Wichita Falls Band Rocks Out to the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Theme

Glad to see this generation still knows the classics.

Major shout out to the band at Notre Dame Catholic School in Wichita Falls for rocking out to probably the greatest theme to a live action show in the 90s. I am fully aware that the Power Rangers are still a thing, but the Power Rangers hype was at an all-time high when I was a kid.

For my generation, our first crush was the Pink Ranger, and Tommy as the Green Ranger was one of the coolest people on earth. Don't fight me on this, Green Ranger beats everything. Thanks again for the little bit of nostalgia, Notre Dame band. My only complaint is the video is too short. I didn't want it to end.