Wichita Falls Bank Bag Thief Has Been Identified By Police

Looks like all those photos being shared helped find her and of all people her daughter recognized her.

The Wichita Falls Police Department asked us to share this woman who was accused of stealing a bank bag that was left in a cart at United Supermarket on Iowa Park Road. The bank bag had around two hundred dollars in it. This woman's photo was shared throughout Texoma and according to KFDX her daughter recognized her.

The woman returned the bank bag to United. She actually lives in Lawton and drove back to the United to give back the money. She confessed to taking it and apologized. Diana Lawson Graham is just happy to have her money back.

Diana Lawson Graham says she will not file a complaint since the money was returned. Police have not filed charges at this time.