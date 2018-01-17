Wichita Falls Bank Robbed at Gunpoint

WFPD Sgt Harold McClure says witnesses described the gunman as a white male, 50 to 60 years of age, with a scruffy beard, wearing sunglasses, a black knit cap, and black jacket. He was wearing tennis shoes and blue jeans.

The suspect robbed the bank at gunpoint and left with an undisclosed sum of cash. No injuries were reported. It is not known in which direction he fled. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.