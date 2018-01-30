Wichita Falls Business Will Appear on Final Season of ‘Fixer Upper’

Bad news for 'Fixer Upper' fans, this is the last season of the show. Good news is you may see some familiar faces on the show.

Tonight at 8 pm, a new episode of 'Fixer Upper' will air and will have some special guests on it. Probably the most famous will be former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow. More locally, you may recognize George Berre. He is the owner of ForeverLawn Wichita Falls. His company helped put in an artificial turf playground for a family with two boys in the Waco area.

The family needed a wheelchair accessible playground for the boys and turf was the best bet to make it as easy as possible to access for the kids. This is not the first time George has worked with the Gaines' family. He has done some turf work for their restaurant as well.

No word if HGTV will keep George on the show, he hasn't seen the episode yet. George told Times Record News, "I’m not sure how much I’ll be on the show. Hopefully, they won’t edit me all the way out of it.” We hope not either George.