Wichita Falls Businessman Arrested on Weapons, DWI Charges

Officers with the Department of Public Safety arrested Wichita Falls businessman Jody Wade on Thursday.

Wade was taken to the Wichita County Jail. According to information from the Wichita County Sheriff's Inmate Roster page, Wade is charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated, first offense.

As of Thursday night, no bond had been set.

Wade is the owner of Jody Wade Enterprises, the parent company of Big Daddy's Wrecker Service.

Wade was sued by a former employee earlier this year who accused Wade of sexually harassing him.