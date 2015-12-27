Wichita Falls Child Seriously Injured in Dog Attack

Wichita Falls Police and First Responders were called to a home in the 1300 block of North 9th Street Saturday morning at around 11:45 am. A five-year-old child was reportedly bitten by a dog .

According to WFPD, the dog was secured inside a 6-foot tall metal fence with a 4-foot secured gate. Police say the child climbed over the fence and was attacked by the dog.

The child was seriously injured and was transported to United Regional Hospital. The child's injuries did require surgery.

The exact breed of dog involved was not released by police. The child is reported to be in serious condition. Wichita Falls Animal Control officers secured the dog.