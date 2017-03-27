Bring the Kids to the Annual Wichita Falls Easter Egg Hunt This Weekend

The Easter Bunny will be making an early appearance in Wichita Falls this year at the annual Wichita Falls city Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, April 1.

The Easter egg hunt, put on by Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation staff, will start at 3:00pm in Lucy park and is completely free.

There will be two designated areas, one for children four and under, and one for children ages five through second grade, with thousands of individually wrapped Easter candies scattered throughout. There will also be 24 golden eggs hidden in the park that can be claimed for a special Easter prize!

Arrive early for a photo with the Easter Bunny and be sure to bring a basket or bag for the hunt.

In case of bad weather, the Wichita Falls Easter egg hunt will be rescheduled for April 8th.