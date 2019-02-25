Wichita Falls Group Raising Funds to Build Free Splash Pad for the Community

We are all looking for a spot to cool off in the brutal Wichita Falls' summers. This will be a great spot for the kids.

The Wichita County Medical Alliance is currently raising funds to build a brand new splash pad to Hamilton Park. This group has already added a playground to this park as well and they want to add more. The group is hoping funding from the community will get the project done by 2020. People can make donations or you can buy bricks that will be at the splash pad.

Those bricks are $150 and you can put you, grandchildren, business, or name on a brick and all that money will go to building this splash pad. The goal is $275,000 and they currently have $15,000. They know they have a long way to go, but they're confident they can raise the money. The pad will be open to people of all ages and will be free to use. If you want to donate or just get some more information. Contact them via their Facebook page.