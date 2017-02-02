Wichita Falls Police, SWAT Respond to Hostage Situation at Kemp and Kell

UPDATE (2/3/17): The hostage taker has been identified as Miguel Angel Silva.

Original Story:

Wichita Falls Police responded to a hostage situation at the Garrison's convenience store at the intersection of Kemp and Kell Thursday night.

According to police, a call came in about a male suspect firing a rifle into the air on Kemp.

At least 25 units converged at the scene just after 10:00 p.m. and took cover behind their vehicles with rifles drawn.

By the time police arrived, the suspect had taken two people hostage inside the store. One hostage managed to escape, and the other was rescued safely around 11:00 p.m. after SWAT went in.

SWAT reportedly fired one shot killing the 18-year-old suspect while he was holding the hostage.

Both hostages are unharmed.