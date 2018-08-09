Watch Wichita Falls’ Keith Lee Kick Butt in His Official WWE In-Ring Debut

Two months after news broke that he signed a WWE contract, "Limitless" Keith Lee from Wichita Falls made his in-ring debut on the company's NXT show Wednesday night.

Keith Lee, also called "The Charismatic Colossus", wrestled for NXT during this last Wrestlemania weekend and was officially introduced to the NXT audience during June's NXT Takeover special . Making his in-ring NXT debut on tonight's show, billed from Wichita Falls and weighing in at 325 lbs, Lee was well-received by the audience at Full Sail University, who seemed to be well-aware of his history on the independent circuit,

Facing off against Marcel Barthel, Lee lived up to the hype and showed off his athleticism, pulling off moves you almost never see a man over 300 lbs do, like a leapfrog and a drop kick,

With this kind of a debut and WWE's development brand filled with former opponents like Ricochet, we're certain to see a lot of great matches from Lee in NXT.