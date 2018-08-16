Wichita Falls Kell House Museum Looking For New Docents

Here’s your chance to go down in history! Well, here’s your chance to help preserve the history of Wichita Falls anyway.

The Kell House Museum is looking for some new docents. Docents are the people who guide guests through museums, explaining what's on display and why it’s important. You’ll learn about the Kell family and their involvement and importance in the early days of Wichita Falls as well as the architecture of the house and the back-stories of the antiques inside it.

If you’d like to be a Kell House Museum docent let them know and sign up for their two-part docent training on August 21st and 23rd by calling them at 940-723-2712 or email them at KellHouse1909@yahoo.com . The training is free, and the information you’ll learn and be able to share with others is priceless.

Did we mention that the Kell House Museum is also one of the most haunted places in Wichita Falls? That should make those late night work sessions a lot more interesting.