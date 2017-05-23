Wichita Falls Kid Left in Van During After-School Program

What's crazy is this is not the first time something like this has happened to this kid.

Alana McDaniel has her six-year-old son Levi enrolled in the Southside Youth Senter here in Wichita Falls. Two years ago, the boy was left at a movie theater while in the care of the youth center. The latest incident happened this past Thursday. The young boy was left in one of the vans the program uses for transportation. When McDaniel got her son out of the van he was dripping in sweat.

Levi was signed in at 4:00 p.m. that day and she arrived to pick up him up around 5:00 p.m. meaning he was left asleep in the van for an hour. The boy and McDaniel were shocked as to how something like this could've happened.

The weather just happened to be cooler in Wichita Falls on this day. If it was our normal, hotter May weather, I would be writing a different story today.

McDaniel says she has her son in a different after-school program now.