Lemon Mania Hits Wichita Falls – See Photos From the Lemonade Day Kickoff Party

Sunday afternoon was the official launch for Lemonade Day 2017 and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum generously provided a fun location for the party.

In addition to the budding young entrepreneurs learning how to set up and manage their own lemonade stand business, Swoop from the Wichita Falls Nighthawks put in an appearance to help “Kick” things off.

Much to the delight of everyone in attendance, that led to a wrestling match between Swoop and Lemonhead! Don’t worry, they got along just fine afterward.

There were also plenty of other games and activities for the kids, including lemon carrying races, face painting and some heated lemon squeezing competition!