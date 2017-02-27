Lemon Mania Hits Wichita Falls – See Photos From the Lemonade Day Kickoff Party
Sunday afternoon was the official launch for Lemonade Day 2017 and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum generously provided a fun location for the party.
In addition to the budding young entrepreneurs learning how to set up and manage their own lemonade stand business, Swoop from the Wichita Falls Nighthawks put in an appearance to help “Kick” things off.
Much to the delight of everyone in attendance, that led to a wrestling match between Swoop and Lemonhead! Don’t worry, they got along just fine afterward.
There were also plenty of other games and activities for the kids, including lemon carrying races, face painting and some heated lemon squeezing competition!
This year’s Lemonade Day falls on Saturday, May 6th, and marks the 10th year for the event in Wichita Falls. You can still sign up to be a part of Lemonade Day by reaching out to Phoebe Smith, the City Director for Lemonade Day Wichita Falls / Metro.