Wichita Falls Man Wanted For Defecating on County Vehicle Allegedly Beats Man With Metal Bat

The MLB postseason is heating up and this guy was swinging for the fences.

Gary Merle Osborne, who is 63-years-old, has been charged with assaulting a man here in Wichita Falls. This past Friday, police were called 1800 block of 11th Street. When police showed up they found a man bleeding from the head. The man who was bleeding claimed to be breaking up a fight between Osborne and his friend.

While the victim was trying to break up the fight, Osbourne allegedly struck this gentleman with an aluminum bat. Once in the arm and once in the head. Two witnesses back up this guy's story about the assault.

Osbourne appeared to be drunk, according to the report. He has been charged with aggravated assault and criminal mischief causing more than $100 in damage but less than $750. He remained in Wichita County Jail in lieu of $50,500 total bail.

Osbourne has been in trouble before and had a warrant out for his arrest for a previous, and much weirder, incident that occurred earlier this month.

Police happened to spot Osbourne walking down Travis Street on October 1. Police saw him jump on top of a Wichita County vehicle and defecate on the hood. Osborne once again showed signs of being intoxicated.

County employees attempted to rinse off the suspect excrement, but ended up paying $139 for detailing because a stain remained on the car.