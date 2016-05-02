Wichita Falls Man Arrested After Machete Rampage at Local Church Event

A Wichita Falls man was arrested this weekend for aggravated assault after a series of events that involved machetes and a function at a local church event.

According to the WFPD , on Saturday, April 30th around 8:00 PM they were called to the 1700 block of Enterprise in Wichita Falls in response to an assault. The Unity Christian Ministry Church was holding an event in the parking lot of the old Dollar General at 1701 Enterprise.

Allegedly, 34-year-old Brandon Shiplet was at the event and had started vandalizing a trailer and sound equipment that was being used by the church when some of the church members tried to stop him. That's when Shiplet began swinging two machetes at the church members.

One man was cut before Shiplet fled the scene. WFPD officers eventually caught Shiplet in the 3500 block of Sheppard Access. They placed him under arrest for three counts of Aggravated Assault.

The church member who had been cut was taken to United Regional Hospital and treated for a deep laceration on his hand. He was released after treatment.