Wichita Falls Man Arrested After Standoff on York Street

Wichita Falls Police were called to a home on York Street Sunday afternoon to investigate a disturbance.

Neighbors told police a man and woman were having an argument inside a home in the 4500 block of York and they believed he was armed.

Police surrounded the home and when the man finally exited the house he resisted arrest and was tased multiple times.

27-year-old Donald Marker Vankirk was charged with assault family violence and unlawful restraint. As of Sunday night he remained in the Wichita County Jail on combined bonds of $4,000.