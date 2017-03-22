Wichita Falls Man Repeatedly Rams Tow Truck, Arrested for Assault on Repo Man

Sometimes you’ve just gotta know when to stop.

Yesterday, 31-year-old Christopher Smith learned that lesson the hard way after a tow truck driver showed up at his residence in the 5200 block of Professional Drive to repossess his 2014 Chevrolet Silverado.

Instead of just giving in to the inevitable repossession of his vehicle, he ran outside and jumped in the truck and started it up after the repo man put wheel locks on the back tires. He then attempted to free the vehicle from the wheel locks by repeatedly throwing it in reverse and then into drive. In doing so, he rammed the tow truck several times.

The driver eventually got out of the tow truck, but right as he was getting out Smith put the truck in reverse and again hit the back of the tow truck, causing the driver to experience pain in his knee and hamstring.

Officers from the WFPD were dispatched to the scene where witnesses claimed Smith had almost hit some bystanders on the sidewalk. The Silverado ended up on the sidewalk and grass in front of his apartment.