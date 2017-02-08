Wichita Falls Man Arrested for Evading with Vehicle He Thought Was Stolen
On Tuesday, Wichita Falls Police officers attempted a traffic stop at McNeil and North Leighton Circle for a traffic violation. The driver of the 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche fled from the officers. Police finally stopped the vehicle in the 3000 block of Cromwell.
The driver, 22 year-old Darrel Jayvon Hargrove of Wichita Falls, told officers several times he believed the vehicle was stolen. Police said a check on the vehicle did not show it to be stolen. Police were unable to contact the registered owner and the SUV was towed.
Hargrove was arrested and charged with felony evading. The unidentified passenger was released at the scene. Hargrove was in the Wichita County Jail as of Wednesday morning. His bond is set at $2,500.