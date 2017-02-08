Wichita Falls Man Arrested for Evading with Vehicle He Thought Was Stolen

Wichita County Sheriff's Office

On Tuesday, Wichita Falls Police officers attempted a traffic stop at McNeil and North Leighton Circle for a traffic violation. The driver of the 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche fled from the officers. Police finally stopped the vehicle in the 3000 block of Cromwell.

The driver, 22 year-old Darrel Jayvon Hargrove of Wichita Falls, told officers several times he believed the vehicle was stolen. Police said a check on the vehicle did not show it to be stolen. Police were unable to contact the registered owner and the SUV was towed.