Wichita Falls Man Arrested For Stealing $2 Burrito

A Wichita Falls man ended up behind bars Tuesday, all because he swiped a burrito from United.

Joshua Daniel Cantrell, 39-years-old, reportedly stole a burrito from an oven at the United Supermarket on Jacksboro Highway. When police arrived, they found Cantrell riding his bike in the area.

According to KAUZ, Cantrell became upset when the officers questioned him, expressing disbelief that United would prosecute him for stealing a burrito. Officers reported that when Cantrell put his hands on the vehicle's hood to be searched, he placed a drug pipe on the vehicle.

As Cantrell had prior run-ins with law enforcement, he was arrested and charged with "Theft under $2,500 with two previous convictions".