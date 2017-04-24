Wichita Falls Man Arrested For Striking His Grandmother Over Phone Upgrade

A Wichita Falls man has been arrested for allegedly striking his grandmother because she wouldn't pay for his phone upgrade.

According to KFDX, police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Ardath early Sunday evening on a family disturbance call. Officers reported finding a 67-year-old woman inside crying, and holding an ice pack over her swollen eye and cheek. She told officers that her 26-year-old grandson, Tyler Craig, hit her after she refused to pay for his cell phone upgrade.