Wichita Falls Man Faces Charges for Allegedly Throwing Knives at His Family

A 27-year-old Wichita Falls man is in custody after allegedly throwing kitchen knives at his family and trying to burn their house down.

As reported by KFDX , officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Amber Avenue just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning for a family disturbance call. Victims told officers that Bobby Clifton Murrell tried to light a bucket on fire out of frustration of not being able to leave the house. Murrell then threatened to kill the victims and threw two kitchen knives at them.

Murrell was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault family violence and resisting arrest, with bond set at $15,000 for the aggravated assault and $1,000 for resisting arrest.