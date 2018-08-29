Wichita Falls Police Searching for Murder Suspect in Connection With Studio E Shooting

Wichita Falls police are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for murder in connection with the shooting at the Studio E nightclub in the 2400 blk of Sheppard Access Rd early Sunday morning.

Police initially arrested and charged 19-year-old Trevon Johnson with three counts of deadly conduct, but those charges have since been dropped . Today, police announced a new suspect and issued a murder warrant and two aggravated assault warrants for 24-year-old Trayvon Strawn, who is also one of the individuals injured in the incident.

The day after the shooting, a video surfaced on social media allegedly showing a different man other than Johnson walking through the parking lot with what appears to be a semi-automatic rifle moments before the shooting began.

Screen grabs via Facebook

Police now believe Strawn to be the shooter and he is accused of murdering 26-year-old Davonta Jason Combs, and shooting 18-year-old Motrezjah Antanae Johnson in her stomach and 35-year-old Keisha Latoya Wallace in her foot.

WFPD says Strawn was shot in the chest and leg and was taken to the hospital the night of the shooting. Strawn is no longer in the hospital and officers have not been able to locate him yet.

Trayvon Strawn is a black male, 5'1" tall and weighs about 140 pounds and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact WFPD at (940)761-7762 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (940)322-9888.