Wichita Falls Now Has Puppy Cuddling Service

Need some puppy therapy time? Of course you do!

The Humane Society of Wichita County would love to come visit you at work and bring some of their furry friends. Puppies and kittens will be brought to your workplace for an hour. So if you have a stressed-out workplace, this will be the ultimate destress and relax playtime.

Nobody can be upset when puppies and kittens want some cuddles. This new service is available for a $100 donation to the Humane Society of Wichita County. If this is something you would love to have in your workplace, you can give them a call at (940) 855-4941 to schedule an appointment.