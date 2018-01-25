Wichita Falls Now Has Their Very Own Ace Hardware

We have a brand new business here in the Falls.

We reported to you back in October that Ace Hardware was going to be filling in the old Jerry's Sporting Goods location on Southwest Parkway. They promised they were going to open in early 2018 and they kept their word. They officially had their grand opening this past Monday.

If you're a handyman, this may be the store for you. Tools, hardware, paint, lawn care, just a little bit of everything if you like to get your hands dirty. It’s been a long time since we had an Ace Hardware in Wichita Falls and they would love for you to come give them a try. Ace Hardware has been open since 1924 and Wichita Falls is now a part of over 5,000 locations nationwide.