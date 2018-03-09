Wichita Falls Parents Reportedly Leave Kids’ Basketball Game to Watch Fight Outside

Things got a bit heated at a Boys and Girls Club basketball game on Armory Road in Wichita Falls Thursday night.

Sadly, at least 50 people left the kids' game and went outside to watch a fight between four people that started as a disagreement over a referee's call, KFDX reports.

According to police, one man was taken to the hospital complaining of chest pains after being pushed over. There were no major injuries reported, just a few minor cuts on one woman's arm, and a referee said his arm was injured.

The goal of youth sports is to promote healthy competition and good sportsmanship, and from the looks of it, neither of those lessons were taught at this game. This is the Boys and Girls Club, not the NBA. No bad call is worthy of a violent reaction, and every parent who left the game to watch should also be ashamed of themselves.