Wichita Falls Police, Fire Respond to 9-1-1 Call at Eagle Rail Car Monday Morning

First Responders were called to the Eagle Rail Car Refurbishing facility on Allendale Road Monday morning. The call came in at around 11:15 AM. Police, fire and ambulance were on scene by 11:30 AM.

Three employees had been working inside a tanker car and were exposed to high concentration of nitrogen. KFDX reports that all three men were conscious when firefighters arrived.

All three men were taken to the hospital for examination. None are thought to have suffered any life threatening injuries.

Nitrogen is commonly used as a shielding gas in the welding process. High concentrations of nitrogen can lead to death.

Eagle Railcar is located inside the former Vetrotex Certainteed facilities.