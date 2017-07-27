Wichita Falls Police Investigate Drowning Near Sheppard AFB
UPDATE 7/27/17 1:25PM
The body found in the pool on Eden Lane has been identified as 26 year-old Shanikia Thomas. Thomas was reported missing around 11:30 Wednesday (7/26) night and was last seen at the residence on Eden Ln. where her body was found.
Thomas' body has been sent for an autopsy. Her death is under investigation.
There have now been four drownings in the area this summer. 7-year-old Michael Ondricek died after he was found floating in Lake Iowa Park on June 7, 38-year-old Michelle Lovejoy drowned in a swimming pool on the west side of Wichita Falls on June 12, and the body of 31-year-old Scott York was recovered from Lake Iowa Park on July 6.
ORIGINAL POST:
Wichita Falls Police are investigating the drowning death of a young woman near Sheppard AFB.
Police were called to a home in the 4700 block of Eden Lane at around 8:20 am Thursday. The body of woman believed to be in her 20’s was found in the swimming pool at the home. The WFPD dive team was called to retrieve the body from the "murky" water.
No other information has been released as police try to locate the woman’s next of kin. News Talk 1290 will update you on this story as information becomes available.