Wichita Falls Police Report Rise in Vehicle Burglaries

The WFPD received 35 burglary of vehicle reports between May 7th and the 20th. The investigation determined a total of 45 vehicles had been broken into and none of the vehicles showed signs of forced entry. Among the items taken during the burglaries were 12 handguns.

While there’s no fool-proof way of preventing crime, one of the best ways to keep from falling victim to a vehicle burglary is to always lock your vehicle and remove property from inside. The WFPD also encourages citizens to never leave unsecured firearms in vehicles.