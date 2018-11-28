Wichita Falls Police Searching for Home Invasion Suspects

Wichita Falls Police arrested one man and are still on the hunt for two additional suspects in connection with home invasion that occurred in broad daylight, according to reports from KAUZ .

iStock

Police say three masked suspects entered a home on Gilbert Ave just after 1 pm Tuesday, robbing the male victim at gunpoint. The suspects fled and the victim was not seriously hurt. A little more than two hours later, police tried to pull over a vehicle they knew to be stolen in the 1000 block of Oriole.

The car struck a stop sign at Oriole and Trout. At that point, three men bailed out of the car and ran from police. One of the suspects was quickly apprehended, but the other two remain on the run. While the home invasion and auto theft are currently being investigated as separate incidents, police say they may well be related.

Anyone with info is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.