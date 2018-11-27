Someone Drove Through a Cemetery Up in Waurika, Causing Severe Damage to Graves

Whoever did this, you're the lowest of the low. Let those people rest in peace.

I was honestly shocked when I saw these pictures this morning. Over in Waurika, Oklahoma the Dudley Funeral Home is dealing with a horrible situation at the cemetery. Someone appears to have driven over graves causing unknown amounts of damage at this point. The Dudley Funeral Home is doing all they can to try to find the individual or individuals responsible for this terrible crime.

They have released the names of the people whose plots, graves or stones that were run over. They don't believe any monuments were broken but a number of them will need to be pulled up and reset. Below are the list of names. If a friend or family member is on this list you can call the Dudley Funeral Home at (580) 228-3535 to ask about the damage.

Names of Graves Damaged in Waurika

Bessie Harrison

Alta & Woodrow Maxwell

Mary & L. G. Jarvis

Ruby & G. Kyle McMinn

Grace & Cecil Wood

Donald Wood

John Davis

Patsy Lou Harris

Fred Boyd

George B. Jones

Mattie Jones

Ruby Spivey

Orphia & James Robert Sr.

Joan & Ceburn Lovett

Ronnie Porterfield

Nona Porterfield

Diane Porterfield

Eula Porterfield

Minnie & Barney Porterfield

Fern & Charles Clutz

Harold Biffle

Donald & Lorene Morrison

George & Opel Farmer

Idea & Claudia Guy

Nieves Gonzales

Dorothy McAdoo

Rev. Herschel & Mildred Eslinger

Andy Mock

Dewey & Clara Herndon

Charles & Alice Herndon

Nan & James Rice

WM. Creed & Doris Burger

Mary & Raymond Herron

Obed & Ethel Bennett

Ruth & Floyd Wood