Wichita Falls Police Searching for Subway Robbery Suspect

Wichita Falls police are on the hunt for the man who robbed the Subway restaurant on Fairway next to United Market Street Thursday afternoon.

A white male in his 40s or 50s about 5'10" to 6' tall entered the Subway store around 3pm and demanded money. Police say the suspect was wearing a grey jacket or hoodie and are not sure if he showed a weapon or if he claimed to have a weapon.

The suspect left the restaurant on foot headed northbound on Fairway Blvd.

Employees are currently being interviewed for more information. If you have any information about this crime, call the WFPD at 940-720-5000 or for anonymous tips call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

Subway on Fairway in Wichita Falls