Wichita Falls Police Release Surveillance Video, Seek Information into August Robbery

Wichita Falls Police are investigating a robbery that occurred near downtown Wichita Falls on August 27th.

Just before 1:00 AM, a male suspect disabled the alarm at Los Cuates at 1105 Broad Street and broke into the building. The owners discovered the robbery at around 5:30 AM that morning and called police.

Police say the suspect stole the stores safe with an undisclosed amount of cash inside. The suspect is described as large male, wearing a camo ball cap and bandana on his face. The suspect fled in an unknown vehicle.

A combined reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Police have released the security video below. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.