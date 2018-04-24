Wichita Falls Police Seize More Than 18 Pounds of Marijuana During Traffic Stop

A Monday evening traffic stop led to a large marijuana bust and two arrests in Wichita Falls.

At about 6:00 pm, WFPD's K-9 Unit stopped a silver 2017 Toyota Rav4 in the 700 block of Central Freeway for speeding. According to police, a strong smell of marijuana was coming from the vehicle, which led to a probable cause search.

During the search, police discovered 18.26 pounds of marijuana, 1,560 grams of THC edibles, and $2,305 in the vehicle.

23-year-old Christopher Johnson and 22-year-old Dominique Webster, both from Dallas, were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana over 5 pounds and possession of a controlled substance PG2. Both are currently being held in the Wichita County jail with bonds set at $30,000 each.

Domonique Webster / Christopher Johnson (Wichita County)