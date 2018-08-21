Wichita Falls Police Shoot Charging Pit Bulls While Serving Arrest Warrant

Two people are in custody and one pit bull is dead after officers with the WFPD attempted to serve “high-risk” arrest warrants for burglary of a habitation.

After receiving a call on Monday afternoon, the Wichita Falls police were dispatched to the residence of Jeffery and Amanda Douglas in the 1400 block of 25th Street.

Upon arrival, officers arrested Amanda and then entered the house to place Jeffery under arrest. At that time, two pit bulls charged an officer who then opened fire, killing one of the dogs and injuring the other before it ran away.

According to Texoma's Homepage , WFPD spokesperson Jeff Hughes had this to say about the incident, “When they entered the residence they were met by the two vicious Pitbulls and at that time the only thing they could do to protect themselves and anyone who might've been outside at that time or in the area was to fire their weapons at the dogs.”

Both suspects were held on multiple arrest warrants. Jeffery Douglas will also be charged with burglary of a habitation, failure to identify and possession of a controlled substance.