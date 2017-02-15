Wichita Falls Selected for Major Plant Expansion

Vitro Architectural Glass, formerly PPG, has announced a planned expansion to their Wichita Falls operation. The Times Record News reports that the $55 million project will result in approximately 50 new jobs for the local facility.

The City of Wichita Falls, Wichita Falls Economic Development team and Vitro reached an agreement in January on a $3 million incentives package to lure the expansion to this plant. The expansion will add a glass coater that will permit the Wichita Falls plant to manufacture glass plates larger than 12 feet in length.

Also included in the expansion is the construction of a new 200,000 square foot building. The new glass coater is expected to be in operation by April 2018. Monterrey, Mexico based Vitro purchased the flat glass operations of PPG Industries in 2016 . PPG also sold off its Europe based fiberglass operations and now focuses on the production of paints and industrial coatings.