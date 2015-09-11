Wichita Falls Shoplifters Become Stars In August Shoplifter Showcase Video

It's the start of September. As we await fall weather, watch the start of football season, and prepare for new episodes of our favorite TV shows, it's also time for something else. It's time to see who the Wichita Falls Police caught shoplifting in August.

Yet again, the WFPD is making shoplifters in Wichita Falls famous in this months Shoplifter Showcase video! The moral of the story is, don't shoplift in Wichita Falls!

This month's musical selection is very fitting. It's Regina Spector's song, 'You've Got Time.' The song is best known as the theme to the Netflix show 'Orange is the New Black.'