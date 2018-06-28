Wichita Falls Store Selling Concealed Carry Boots

This may be the most Texas thing I have ever seen and you can get it right here in Wichita Falls.

If you have always lived in Texas, you probably know about some of the stereotypes here in the Lone Star State. Growing up on the East coast, I thought I knew two things about Texas: everyone has a gun and everyone wears Cowboy boots. I moved here and learned that is not true. Yes, most people do have both those things, but not everyone.

However, these are probably the most Texas-style boots ever. I give you the 'Stick to Your Guns' boot. Yes, a concealed carry boot for men. They have two holster pockets in each boot allowing both left and right hand inside or outside draw, a padded insole, and a harness. If you're someone that uses concealed carry, these are a must-have.

You can get them right here in Wichita Falls at The Browse Shop. They say they have men sizes 9-13 D and EE widths. Some ladies have been asking for some boots of their own and The Browse Shop has a 'Pocket' boot. The pocket is on the outside. They say it can hold a .38 special but is not considered "concealed".

If this is right up your alley, go try on a pair and see if it is for you.