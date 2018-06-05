Wichita Falls Suspect Tried to Hide in a Pile of Trash During Escape

"'Cause I love trash," - Oscar the Grouch.

On Sunday, June 3rd, Francisco Rodriquez was spotted driving down Longview Drive and Wrangler Drive. The officers in the area knew Rodriquez had some outstanding warrants out for his arrest. Police followed him and observed him attempt to enter a vehicle at another residence, but ended up getting back into his own car.

Police then attempted to pullover Rodriquez, who then accelerated to get away. A pursuit then ensued throughout Wichita Falls. Rodriquez would eventually strike a telephone pole on North 8th Street. Rodriquez and a female passenger got out of the vehicle to flee on foot. Rodriquez attempted to hide in a pile of trash but was found by Wichita Falls Police Officers. The female passenger did get away.

Officers then searched the car Rodriquez was driving. Inside was a stolen handgun, around 2.3 grams of methamphetamine, and finally .22 ounces of marijuana. Rodriquez was taken to the Wichita County jail where he was charged with evading in a vehicle, evading on foot, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, violation of court order and multiple warrants.