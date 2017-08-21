Colder, Possibly Snowier Than Usual Winter Predicted For Texoma This Year

As is the case with most summers in Wichita Falls, it's been hot. Most of us could probably use a break from the heat, so let's think cool thoughts and see what Mother Nature might have in store for Texoma this winter.

According to the Farmer's Almanac's long-range weather forecast, we could be in for a cold and possibly snowy winter in Wichita Falls this year. Here's their prediction for the upcoming winter of 2017-2018:

Winter will be colder than normal, with above-normal precipitation. The coldest periods will be from late November into early December, from late December into early January, and in early February. Snowfall will be near to above normal, with the snowiest periods in late December and early to mid-February...

The Farmer's Almanac says their predictions are traditionally 80 percent accurate, so your dreams of a white Christmas in Texoma might just come true this year.

Looking further ahead to spring/summer of 2018, the Farmer's Almanac is predicting that April and May will be cooler and rainier than normal. Summer will also be cooler and rainier than normal, with the hottest periods in - no surprise - mid-July and mid-August.

What kind of winter do you hope to see in Texoma this year? Share your thoughts in the comments below.